|
Citation
|
Panza NR, Deutsch E, Hamann K. Psychol. Public Policy Law 2020; 26(3): 274-285.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, University of Arizona College of Law and the University of Miami School of Law, Publisher American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
As part of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation's Models for Change initiative, Larson and Grisso (2011) authored a document entitled Developing Statutes for Competence to Stand Trial in Juvenile Delinquency Proceedings: A Guide for Lawmakers. This guide outlines legal components and best practice recommendations that legislators might consider when creating or revising juvenile competency to stand trial (JCST) statutes. The present study identifies the 37 states that currently have JCST statutes and presents an analysis of how frequently these laws address the issues described by Larson and Grisso.
Language: en