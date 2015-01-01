Abstract

The current study was conducted to find out the effect of alcohol use on anger and depression among military personnel. The total sample consisted of 100 male military personnel (PBOR) equally distributed on alcohol users and non-drinkers groups between the ages of 21 to 40 years selected randomly from military camps of Kolkata (West Bengal). The study tool was The Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) developed by World Health Organization used for screening them into two groups. Data for anger and depression was collected by Clinical Anger Scale (CAS) and Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) and analysed through Mean, SD, 't'- test and correlation was computed. Result has shown that (1) There is significant difference in level of anger between alcohol users and non-drinkers (2) There is no significant difference in the mean score of depression among two groups and (3) A positive correlation between anger and depression in both groups. Therefore, it could be said that, alcohol users group having high level of anger than non-drinkers.

