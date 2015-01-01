Abstract

Relocation means frequent shifting of residence depending upon the assignment allotted to the military personal, resulting in shifting of family as well. Which means shift of environment in 2-3 years. The aim of the research is to compare and find a relationship between personality, emotion and behaviour among male and female military children on account of frequent shifting of residence. The data was collected from military children with more than 3 shifting of residence, further being a gender specific study, the data was segregated into two groups i.e male and female. Questionnaire used for the study were Big five factor Inventory (BFI-5) and strengths and difficulty questionnaire (SDQ). To test the hypothesis t-test and correlation was used. The findings were a) p-value was >0.05 for correlation between personality, emotions and behaviour among females which states no significant relationship. B) p-value was <0.05 for correlation between personality, emotion and behaviour among males which states a significant relationship. C) p-value was <0.05 for t-test between male and female personality resulting in significant difference. D) p-value was <0.05 for t-test between male and female emotion and behaviour resulted in significant difference.

