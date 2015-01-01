SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rasyara G. Int. J. Indian Psychol. 2020; 8(2): e18.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, The International Journal of Indian Psychȯlogy, Publisher Red'Shine Publications)

DOI

10.25215/0802.018

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Relocation means frequent shifting of residence depending upon the assignment allotted to the military personal, resulting in shifting of family as well. Which means shift of environment in 2-3 years. The aim of the research is to compare and find a relationship between personality, emotion and behaviour among male and female military children on account of frequent shifting of residence. The data was collected from military children with more than 3 shifting of residence, further being a gender specific study, the data was segregated into two groups i.e male and female. Questionnaire used for the study were Big five factor Inventory (BFI-5) and strengths and difficulty questionnaire (SDQ). To test the hypothesis t-test and correlation was used. The findings were a) p-value was >0.05 for correlation between personality, emotions and behaviour among females which states no significant relationship. B) p-value was <0.05 for correlation between personality, emotion and behaviour among males which states a significant relationship. C) p-value was <0.05 for t-test between male and female personality resulting in significant difference. D) p-value was <0.05 for t-test between male and female emotion and behaviour resulted in significant difference.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print