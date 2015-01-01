|
Rawlins B, Brooks M, Khan R. Anxiety Stress Coping 2020; 33(5): 590-601.
Background and Objectives: It is widely recognized that posttraumatic stress (PTS) symptoms, resulting from adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), have a myriad of detrimental effects on the wellbeing of sufferers. Yet the extent to which PTS symptoms mediate positive and negative outcomes is less well-known. This study, therefore, explored whether PTS symptoms indirectly explain avoidant personality disorder (AVPD) traits and resilience following multiple ACEs.
adverse childhood experiences; avoidant personality; mediation; posttraumatic stress; resilience