Benatov J, Klomek AB, Shira B, Apter A, Carli V, Wasserman C, Hoven CW, Sarchiapone M, Balazs J, Bobes J, Brunner R, Corcoran P, Cosman D, Haring C, Kahn JP, Keeley H, Keresztény A, Podlogar T, Postuvan V, Saiz PA, Sisask M, Värnik A, Wasserman D. J. School Violence 2020; 19(4): 456-469.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Peer victimization is a major stressor adolescents often face in the school environment, and has been linked to depression and suicidal risk. This study analyzed the associations between three behavioral coping strategies (avoidance, seeking social support from adults/peers, and retaliation) and depression and suicidal ideation. Participants included 4,254 victimized students who were part of the Saving and Empowering Young Lives in Europe (SEYLE) study that compared three school-based prevention interventions and collected information on health risk behaviors in adolescents from 11 European countries.
Language: en
Coping; depression; peer-victimization; SEYLE; suicide ideation