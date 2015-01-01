SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Benatov J, Klomek AB, Shira B, Apter A, Carli V, Wasserman C, Hoven CW, Sarchiapone M, Balazs J, Bobes J, Brunner R, Corcoran P, Cosman D, Haring C, Kahn JP, Keeley H, Keresztény A, Podlogar T, Postuvan V, Saiz PA, Sisask M, Värnik A, Wasserman D. J. School Violence 2020; 19(4): 456-469.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15388220.2020.1738941

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Peer victimization is a major stressor adolescents often face in the school environment, and has been linked to depression and suicidal risk. This study analyzed the associations between three behavioral coping strategies (avoidance, seeking social support from adults/peers, and retaliation) and depression and suicidal ideation. Participants included 4,254 victimized students who were part of the Saving and Empowering Young Lives in Europe (SEYLE) study that compared three school-based prevention interventions and collected information on health risk behaviors in adolescents from 11 European countries.

RESULTS showed behavioral avoidance to be associated with an increase in levels of depression, as compared to the other coping strategies (adult social support, peer social support, retaliation). Seeking social support from adults was associated with lower depression and suicidal ideation rates. A more than 25% increase in suicidal ideation was associated with behavioral avoidance, compared to seeking social support from adults. By contrast, retaliation to peer victimization was not found to be associated with increased depression or suicidal ideation. The findings support the Coping Deficit model and may suggest that abstaining by doing nothing when victimized can be associated with certain adverse emotional outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

Coping; depression; peer-victimization; SEYLE; suicide ideation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print