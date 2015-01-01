|
Citation
|
Bulut O, Xiao J, Rodriguez MC, Gorgun G. J. School Violence 2020; 19(4): 539-552.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Researchers often use self-reported instruments to collect data from students when investigating the causes and effects of bullying. When completing the instrument, students may skip items despite anonymous data collection. To interpret data accurately, researchers must identify the causes of nonresponse. This study examined the impact of item (types of bullying and position) and student (sex and grade level) factors on nonresponse in bullying items. The sample included 10,681 students from grades 8, 9, and 11 who skipped at least one bullying item in the Minnesota Student Survey.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bullying; grade; item position; missing data; nonresponse; sex; survey