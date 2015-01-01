SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Katic B, Alba LA, Johnson AH. J. School Violence 2020; 19(4): 579-593.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15388220.2020.1783670

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Despite its increasing recognition and use in U.S. schools, a limited amount of research has evaluated the effect of restorative justice (RJ) for school violence prevention and response. To date, there is no standardized method for RJ implementation. Therefore, this systematic literature review investigates peer-reviewed studies on the application of RJ practices in K-12 school settings. Ten articles were included in the review.

RESULTS of the review indicate a high degree of variability regarding the implementation and evaluation of RJ practices in schools. However, the majority of studies reported positive outcomes, including improved social relationships and reductions in office discipline referrals. The utility of RJ as a school violence prevention and intervention approach are discussed, along with future research directions.


Language: en

Keywords

restorative justice; restorative practices; School violence prevention; school-based intervention; social justice

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print