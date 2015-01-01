|
Citation
|
Katic B, Alba LA, Johnson AH. J. School Violence 2020; 19(4): 579-593.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Despite its increasing recognition and use in U.S. schools, a limited amount of research has evaluated the effect of restorative justice (RJ) for school violence prevention and response. To date, there is no standardized method for RJ implementation. Therefore, this systematic literature review investigates peer-reviewed studies on the application of RJ practices in K-12 school settings. Ten articles were included in the review.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
restorative justice; restorative practices; School violence prevention; school-based intervention; social justice