Abstract

Little is known about principals' perceptions and their links to how school safety practices operate. Using data from School Survey on Crime and Safety from 2,009 public schools in the US, the current study examines the extent to which principals/administrators' perceptions of academic climate and crime risk are related to school practices regarding safety and discipline.



RESULTS show that principals' perceptions directly relate to school safety practices when controlling for school characteristics, and also explain how selected school characteristics relate to safety practices.Overall, the present study highlights the importance of principals' perceptions of crime risk and academic climate in school safety practices. Policy implications and potential limitations of the study are discussed.

