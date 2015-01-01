SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jackson EF, Bussey K, Trompeter N. J. School Violence 2020; 19(4): 623-635.

10.1080/15388220.2020.1808790

The present study used a unique measure of self-perceived gender typicality to better examine the association of gender with cyber victimization and perpetration. Participants were 297 adolescent males and females recruited from independent schools in grade 8 (Mage = 13.8) and grade 10 (Mage = 15.8) who completed a self-report survey. Multiple regression analyses revealed that only for males, high other-gender typicality and low same-gender typicality were associated with high cyber victimization, but when same-gender typicality was high there was no association. Independent associations of same- and other-gender typicality with cyber perpetration were present only for males.

FINDINGS highlight that the importance of considering same- and other-gender typicality for adolescent boys' engagement in cyberbullying.


adolescence; cyberbullying; Gender differences; gender typicality; perpetrators; victimization

