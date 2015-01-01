|
Citation
Davies J, Pitman A, Bamber V, Billings J, Rowe S. Arch. Suicide Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
33027597
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Self-harm is a common phenomenon amongst young people, often used to regulate emotional distress. Over the last decade harm reduction approaches to self-harm have been introduced as a means to minimize risk and reinforce alternative coping strategies. However, there is a stark absence of research into the perceived usefulness of such techniques amongst adolescents, and previous studies have highlighted ethical concerns about advocating 'safer' forms of self-harm. This study aimed to investigate the perceived usefulness of harm reduction techniques for adolescents who self-harm.
Language: en
Keywords
self-harm; young people; harm reduction; Harm minimization; self-injury