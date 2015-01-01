SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Brown K, Cameron ID, Keay L, Rogers K, Nguyen H, Vines P, Ivers R. Australas. J. Ageing 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Australian Council on the Ageing, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ajag.12830

PMID

33025702

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify factors independently associated with late claim closure, a proxy for recovery, in older (65+ years) compared to younger (17-64 years) adults following road traffic crash injury (RTI).

METHODS: Multivariable analysis of statewide compensation data from New South Wales (NSW), Australia, for NSW residents aged ≥17 years injured in a non-catastrophic RTI between July 2010 and June 2013 with finalised claims (n = 16 687).

RESULTS: Legal representation was the dominant factor independently associated with late claim closure in both age groups. However, the odds were doubly high for the younger group (younger: AOR 8.46, 95% CI 7.7-9.4; older: AOR 3.95, 95% CI 3.1-5.0). Median time to claim closure was shorter for older people.

CONCLUSION: Older (and younger) claimants with legal representation are at increased risk of late claim closure and can be readily identified within routinely collected compensation data, enabling delivery of targeted strategies or supports early in the claims process.


Language: en

Keywords

aged; wounds and injuries; compensation; accidents, traffic; legal status

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print