Brown K, Cameron ID, Keay L, Rogers K, Nguyen H, Vines P, Ivers R. Australas. J. Ageing 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33025702
OBJECTIVE: To identify factors independently associated with late claim closure, a proxy for recovery, in older (65+ years) compared to younger (17-64 years) adults following road traffic crash injury (RTI).
aged; wounds and injuries; compensation; accidents, traffic; legal status