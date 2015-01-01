Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify factors independently associated with late claim closure, a proxy for recovery, in older (65+ years) compared to younger (17-64 years) adults following road traffic crash injury (RTI).



METHODS: Multivariable analysis of statewide compensation data from New South Wales (NSW), Australia, for NSW residents aged ≥17 years injured in a non-catastrophic RTI between July 2010 and June 2013 with finalised claims (n = 16 687).



RESULTS: Legal representation was the dominant factor independently associated with late claim closure in both age groups. However, the odds were doubly high for the younger group (younger: AOR 8.46, 95% CI 7.7-9.4; older: AOR 3.95, 95% CI 3.1-5.0). Median time to claim closure was shorter for older people.



CONCLUSION: Older (and younger) claimants with legal representation are at increased risk of late claim closure and can be readily identified within routinely collected compensation data, enabling delivery of targeted strategies or supports early in the claims process.

