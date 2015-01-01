SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Herrenkohl TI, Scott D, Higgins DJ, Klika JB, Lonne B. Child Maltreat. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1077559520963916

33025825

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brings new worries about the welfare of children, particularly those of families living in poverty and impacted other risk factors. These children will struggle more during the pandemic because of financial pressures and stress placed on parents, as well as their limited access to services and systems of support. In this commentary, we explain how current circumstances reinforce the need for systemic change within statutory child welfare systems and the benefits that would accrue by implementing a continuum of services that combine universal supports with early intervention strategies. We also focus on promising approaches consistent with goals for public health prevention and draw out ideas related workforce development and cross-sector collaboration.


Language: en

child welfare; prevention; child maltreatment

