Abstract

Driver's visual attention (eye movements) and driving behavior (kinematic data) were assessed when approaching an experimental crosswalk that included flashing white in-curb LED strips, flashing orange beacons, backlit "Yield here to pedestrians" vertical signs, and enhanced lighting when a staged pedestrian attempted to cross. An experimental condition in which all devices were active was compared with a control condition in which only enhanced lighting and backlit vertical signs were active. The results showed a significant increase of motorists' yielding compliance, distance of first fixation to the pedestrian area, standard deviation for horizontal eye movements in the experimental condition. The introduction of flashing in-curb LED strips and flashing orange beacons proved to be very effective in increasing the nighttime safety of the pedestrian crossing.Practitioner Summary: The study investigated the effects of flashing in-curb LED strips and beacons on driver's visual attention (eye movements) and speed when approaching a crosswalk during nighttime. The results showed that the combination of these flashing devices significantly increased yielding compliance and the distance of pedestrian detection.

