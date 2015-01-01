Abstract

PURPOSE: This study addressed a two-part question. First, is cognitive decline associated with fear of falling (FoF)? Second, if this association is observed, is there also an association between FoF and physical activity (PA) independent of cognitive decline?



METHODS: Participants in the study were community-dwelling Japanese residents between 65 and 85 years of age (N = 458, mean age = 72.4 ± 4.6, male = 53.7%). Step counts were recorded, as was objectively measured PA, divided into (1) low-intensity PA and (2) moderate- and vigorous-intensity PA. Three groups were determined based on FoF: low, moderate, and high. Neuropsychological tests were also conducted.



RESULTS: Participants with high FoF had slower processing speed. low-intensity PA was associated with only high FoF, but after controlling for processing speed, the significance of this association was attenuated. Shorter time of moderate- and vigorous-intensity PA was associated with high FoF, even in the full model controlling for other factors. All FoF levels were associated with lower step counts.



CONCLUSION: older community-dwelling adults with high FoF were found to have had declined cognitive speed/ Second, both moderate and high FoF were associated with moderate- and vigorous-intensity PA and step counts in older community-dwelling adults, with the high FoF group performing shorter time of moderate- and vigorous-intensity PA and fewer steps.

