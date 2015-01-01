Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study is to evaluate the effect of vitrectomy timing on anatomical and functional outcomes in cases with open-globe injuries caused by improvised explosive devices (IEDs).



METHODS: A retrospective review of ocular injuries caused by IEDs was undertaken. The eyes were classified into four groups based on the timing of vitrectomy: early (Group-1; 2-4 days), delayed (Group-2; 5-7 days), late (Group-3; 8-14 days) and very late (Group-4; >14 days).



RESULTS: The medical records of 351 patients were reviewed, and 212 patients were excluded. A total of 189 eyes of the remaining 139 patients were analysed. Visual improvements were statistically significant compared to the baseline values in all groups (p < 0.001). The early group showed better functional and structural outcomes when compared to the other groups. There was also no proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR) in the early group, while PVR was at the highest rate (25%) in the very late group and constituted the most significant reason for recurrent retinal detachment.



CONCLUSION: Both functional and anatomical outcomes were better in the early group. Delayed surgery may be indicated for some cases, but 1-week interval seems to be an optimal time-frame in open globe injuries due to IEDs.

