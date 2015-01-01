|
Citation
Borelli JL, Ensink K, Gillespie ML, Falasiri E, Bernazzani O, Fonagy P, Berthelot N. Fam. Process 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
33026653
Abstract
Parents exposed to rejection in their childhood could experience bonding disturbances in their current relationships. Reflective functioning (RF), the capacity to understand one's own and others' behavior through the lens of underlying mental states (cognitions, emotions), has been identified as a potential protective process. The aim of this longitudinal study was to examine whether RF moderates the effect of parents' experiences of rejection in childhood on later relationship functioning with partners and infants. Pregnant women with experiences of abuse and neglect were recruited and completed the Adult Attachment Interview, which was coded for RF and experiences of childhood rejection. During two follow-up assessments, when their infants were 5 and 17 months old, the mothers in our sample who had partners reported on dyadic cohesion with these partners. Further, at 5 months postnatal, mothers completed interaction tasks with their infants, which were later assessed using observational measures (i.e., CARE-Index).
Language: en
Keywords
Neglect; abandono; cohesión con la pareja; crianza insensible; funcionamiento reflexivo; Insensitive parenting; Partner cohesion; rechazo; Reflective functioning; Rejection; 伴侣凝聚性; 冷漠式育儿; 反思性能; 忽略; 拒绝