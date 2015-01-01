Abstract

Driving while intoxicated (DWI) or driving under the influence of drugs (DUID) poses a continued public safety risk in Texas, which has one of the highest alcohol impaired traffic fatality rates. This study aimed to identify alcohol and drug use trends seen in DWI/DUID cases in the city of Houston from 2014 to 2018 to better understand the populations at risk. Blood samples submitted to the Houston Forensic Science Center (HFSC) were evaluated for blood alcohol concentration (BAC), drug concentrations, and demographics. During the five-year period, 12,682 Houston driver blood samples had a mean (median) BAC of 0.151 g/dL (0.167 g/dL) and age of 36.3 (34) years. Fifty percent of samples were white males. Seventy-five percent of samples were individuals aged 21-44 years old. Between 2014 and 2018, the number of cases submitted nearly doubled, from approximately 2,000 cases per year to over 3,700. In 2014, 23% of cases submitted required further analysis per HFSC's testing policy (drug screen and confirmation for DWI/DUID cases when BAC <0.100 g/dL), which rose to 27% by 2018. Of those, 36% were polydrug cases, requiring two or more confirmation tests. Cannabinoids was the most common drug class detected (34% of cases analyzed for drugs), followed by benzodiazepines (25%), phencyclidine (20%), cocaine/metabolites (15%), and opioids (12%). Phencyclidine rose from the fifth-most commonly detected drug in 2014 to the second-most in 2018. Only 3% of all cases (n = 408) were negative for both alcohol and drugs. Communication between law enforcement and laboratory management is recommended to address growing caseload more effectively. The study limitations (e.g. limited scope of analysis) suggest the present data underestimated the full extent of impaired driving in Houston, indicating even more urgent needs for increasing resources and efforts to reduce this serious threat to public safety.

Language: en