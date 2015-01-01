Abstract

Domestic superglue (cyanoacrylate) in the hands of children can have devastating consequences, especially when cotton clothing is involved. When cotton comes into contact with cyanoacrylate an intense exothermic reaction occurs, creating temperatures high enough to cause significant thermal injury. A literature review found 16 such cases of burns documented (2 adult, 14 pediatric). This article presents a case report of a 4-year-old child sustaining a full thickness burn injury to her leg requiring skin grafting when superglue was spilt onto cotton pants. She was sitting near a fan heater at the time. An experiment was conducted to replicate the exothermic reaction between superglue and cotton, and to determine if the addition of radiant heat would have any significant effect. The maximum temperature reached with one 3-gram tube of superglue onto cotton pyjamas was 91⁰C (196⁰F) and occurred approximately 90 seconds post application. It took more than 3 minutes for the temperature to cool below 40⁰C (104⁰F). The addition of radiant heat from a fan heater placed 60cm from the clothing found that the temperature peak was similarly reached and cooled, but the temperature did not reduce below 52⁰C (126⁰F) for over 20 minutes, proving that potential harm may be amplified if first aid is not appropriately sought.Product labelling and the knowledge of potential harm from such mechanism of injury remains inadequate. It is hoped that the reporting of this case contributes to an increase in public education and awareness of such dangers and may contribute to preventing avoidable future incidences.

Language: en