Abstract

PROBLEM: Suicidal behavior is the third leading cause of death in adolescents in the world. Suicide behavior in adolescents can be prevented by recognizing risk factors and protective factors originating from themselves and the surrounding environment. This study aimed to identify risk factors and protective factors for adolescents who demonstrate suicidal behavior.



METHODS: A systematic search in four databases, including ScienceDirect, EBSCO, Direct Open Access Journal, and ProQuest, was performed using the terms "suicide," "risk," and "adolescent." The search was limited to publications between 2015 and 2019. Articles were selected using PRISMA, a total of 66 articles were analyzed in the systematic review, all of which were quantitative studies.



FINDINGS: Based on the synthesis results, it was found that internal risk factors, external risk factors, and protective factors for adolescents who demonstrate suicidal behavior.



CONCLUSION: The results indicated that there are risk factors, both internal and external factors inhibiting suicide behavior in adolescents, which were rarely considered in the promotion and prevention effort of adolescent suicidal behavior.

