Barrenechea LI, Ribeiro CC, Cava AML, Azevedo OP. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2020; 73(Suppl 4): e20190495.
33027486
OBJECTIVES: to know the nurses' perception on violence against children by their companion in pediatric ward; describe the nurses' actions in this situation; analyze these actions in light of government policies; and know the organization and communication of the multidisciplinary team to face this phenomenon.
