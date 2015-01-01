Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to know the nurses' perception on violence against children by their companion in pediatric ward; describe the nurses' actions in this situation; analyze these actions in light of government policies; and know the organization and communication of the multidisciplinary team to face this phenomenon.



METHOD: a descriptive qualitative research conducted through semi-structured interviews with nurses. Thematic analysis identified three categories: "A perception of violence"; "Actions and interventions performed by nurses"; and "Multidisciplinary team organization and communication".



RESULTS: nurses recognize the types of violence, but attaches greater severity to physical violence. The reported causes were children with difficult temperaments, transgenerational violence and hospitalization. The actions were dialogue, companion-child separation, registry and notification to the Guardianship Council. Poor communication from the multidisciplinary team and medical-centric organization have been reported.

Language: en