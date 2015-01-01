Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To define the psychosocial profile of elders hospitalized for fall-related hip fracture.



METHODS: A quantitative, descriptive, prevalence study was performed by evaluating 55 individuals aged 65 years old or more, from March 2017 through February 2018. Data were collected using a socioeconomic questionnaire and the Barthel Index for Activities of Daily Living.



RESULTS: The mean age was 80.8 years and 76.36% of the sample was made up of women. Most patients were widowed (58.2%). Regarding educational attainment, 61.8% had completed primary education and 29.1% were uneducated. Unemployment prevailed among the sample (69.1%) and 56.36% had a monthly income below 101,77 USD and reported social support as their main source of income. Household conditions were homogenous across the sample. A variable degree of loss of autonomy in activities of daily living was reported in 67.3% of the sample.



DISCUSSION: The findings allow hypothesizing that the risk for medical and socioeconomic complications during the recovery period could be higher in the study population due to the reported psychosocial vulnerabilities.

Language: es