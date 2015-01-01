Abstract

This literature review explored the factors promoting interprofessional collaborative practice for the child maltreatment prevention in Japan. We searched the Japanese database of ICHUSHI-web, focusing on studies published between 1990 and 2015. The studies were examined for methodological quality using the critical appraisal checklists. We initially identified 161 articles and finally selected eight studies that met the selection criteria and were analyzed. The Collaborative Practice Circle based on the Interprofessional Education for Collaborative Patient-Centered Practice framework, was used as a conceptual framework to analyze the data and to discuss the review findings. Data analysis continued until categories were saturated using content analysis. Five categories as interactional factors, two categories as organizational factors and three categories as systemic factors were identified. The findings revealed that interactional factors were composed of practical competencies and experiences of professionals. Our findings also indicate that educational programs for improving practical competencies of professionals at the individual level and establishing a system of training and human resource development at the organizational level are required. Further research is warranted to examine the impact the challenges outlined in the interactional factors, the organizational interventions and support for clients.

