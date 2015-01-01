|
Short NA, Lechner M, McLean BS, Tungate AS, Black J, Buchanan JA, Reese R, Ho JD, Reed GD, Platt MA, Riviello RJ, Rossi CH, Nouhan PP, Phillips CA, Martin SL, Liberzon I, Rauch SAM, Bollen KA, Kessler RC, McLean SA. Depress. Anxiety 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
33032388
BACKGROUND: Approximately, 100,000 US women receive emergency care after sexual assault each year, but no large-scale study has examined the incidence of posttraumatic sequelae, receipt of health care, and frequency of assault disclosure to providers. The current study evaluated health outcomes and service utilization among women in the 6 weeks after sexual assault.
posttraumatic stress; sexual assault; emergency care; health services utilization