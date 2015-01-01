Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falling is considered an important public health problem among older people. A cross-sectional study suggested that cognitive frailty is associated with falls. We explored whether cognitive frailty is a risk factor for falls in this population-based longitudinal study.



METHODS: In this study, data of the Rugao Longevity and Aging Study were used. The modified Fried's phenotype was used to assess physical frailty, and the 20% of participants with the lowest scores on the Revised Hasegawa Dementia Scale were defined as cognitive impairment (CoI). Cognitive frailty (CF) was defined as the coexistence of physical frailty and cognitive impairment, but exclude the severe cognitive impairment (HDS-R≤10). Number of falls in the previous 12 months were measured by questionnaire.



RESULTS: At baseline, the prevalence of CF was 2.6% and the prevalence of two or more falls was 6.7%. Cross-sectional analysis found that two or more falls were associated with physical frailty without CoI(OR=6.79,95%CI=3.17-14.56), pre-frailty with CoI(OR=4.54,95%CI=2.44-8.44) and CF (OR=3.51,95%CI=1.18-10.44). Slow gait with cognitive impairment were associated with two or more falls (OR=2.21,95%CI=1.08-4.53). At 3-year follow-up survey, the prevalence of two or more falls was 10.6 %. Logistic regression analysis showed that, compared with the robust and non-CoI elderly, the CF elderly had a higher risk of two or more falls (OR=3.41,95%CI=1.11-10.50).



CONCLUSIONS: Cognitive frailty was associated with two or more falls at baseline and might be a risk factor for two or more falls after three years. Early screening of cognitive frailty might be beneficial to the prevention of falls.

