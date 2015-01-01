|
Ahonle ZJ, Jia H, Mudra SA, Romero S, Castañeda G, Levy C. Federal practitioner 2020; 37(9): 420-425.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontline Medical Communications)
33029067 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the US, primarily from drug overdose. In 2017, 67.8% of drug overdoses were with prescription opioids. The rate of opioid use disorder among patients in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is 7 times higher than that of non-VHA enrollees. This study compares the incidence of overdose and suicide across facility, regional, and national levels in the VHA system in the context of a multispecialty opioid risk reduction program at the North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Health System (NF/SGVHS).
