|
Citation
|
Lemle RB. Federal practitioner 2020; 37(9): 426-433.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontline Medical Communications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33029068 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: US veterans die by suicide at a higher rate than that of the civilian population and are more likely to use a firearm as their method. Systemic efforts to address the use of firearms in suicide had been largely evaded. In June 2020, the White House published the Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End the National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS) task force report, which verified the link between, and the need to address, at-risk veterans and their access to firearms. This paper reviews the literature on the intersection of veterans, firearms, and suicide, then explores existing VA prevention initiatives aimed at reducing at-risk veterans' access to lethal means and offers policy recommendations to expand efforts in the context of the PREVENTS Roadmap.
Language: en