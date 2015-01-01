Abstract

Elderly suffer worse outcomes from burns; thus, it is important to identify causes of burns in the elderly to develop burn prevention campaigns. We performed a 10-year review of burns that were registered in the NEISS database. We included patients ≥65 years old and analyzed the top five products that caused burn injury. Adults 65-74 years old, hot water was the most common burn. Women suffered more burns by candles and cookware. Heaters/heating systems and gasoline were top five causes of burns in only men. For 75-84 years old, the most common burn was from hot water in women and gasoline in men. For women, the top five included candles, night wear, and cookware. Only men suffered gasoline burns. The majority of day wear, home/room fire, and ranges/ovens caused burns occurred in men. Adults ≥85 years old, hot water was the most common cause of burns. The majority of burns from hot water, ranges/ovens, electric heating pads, and bathtubs/showers occurred in women. For men, gasoline was again among the top five products causing burns. For the elderly, hot water is the most common cause of burns. For women burns are associated with cooking and candles. For men, burns from gasoline, structural fires, and heaters are more prevalent. This data can be used to develop age and gender specific prevention campaigns to reduce the risk of burn injury.

