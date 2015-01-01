SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu SY, Lim S, Gould LH. J. Epidemiol. Community Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/jech-2020-214089

PMID

33028616

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Law enforcement-related deaths of unarmed black Americans may lead black communities to distrust public institutions. Our study quantifies the impact of law enforcement-related deaths of black New York residents on the use of hospital emergency departments (ED) during 2013-2016.

METHODS: We used regression discontinuity models stratified by race and time period (2013-2015 and 2015-2016) to estimate the impact of law enforcement-related deaths on ED rates. Dates of deaths and media reports were from the Mapping Police Violence database. We calculated the daily overall and condition-specific ED visit rates from the New York's Statewide Planning and Research Cooperative System.

RESULTS: There were 14 law enforcement-related deaths of unarmed black New York residents from 2013 to 2016. In 2013-2014, the ED rate among black New Yorkers decreased by 7.7 visits per 100 000 black New Yorkers (5% less than the average ED rate) using the date of media report as the cut-off with a 2-week exposure window. No changes in ED rates were noted for black New Yorkers in 2015-2016 or for white New Yorkers in either time period. Models using the date of death followed a similar pattern.

CONCLUSION: The decrease in ED rates among black New Yorkers immediately following media reports of law enforcement-related deaths involving unarmed black New Yorkers during 2013-2014 may represent potentially harmful delays in healthcare. Reforms implemented during 2015-2016 might have modified the impact of these deaths. Further investigation into the population health impacts of law enforcement-related deaths is needed.


Language: en

Keywords

Policy; Access to hlth care; Health services

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print