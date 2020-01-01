|
Conway LJ, Cook F, Cahir P, Mensah F, Reilly S, Brown S, Gartland D, Giallo R. J. Fam. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
33030912
Intimate partner violence (IPV) between parents is associated with poorer child language development. This study aimed to examine pathways from IPV and maternal depressive symptoms in children's 1st year to language skills at 10 years. Pathways were examined via IPV, maternal depressive symptoms, and maternal involvement in home learning activities (e.g., reading, storytelling) at age 4. A secondary aim was to examine whether these pathways differed by child gender. Data were drawn from 1,507 mothers and their firstborn children participating in a community-based prospective longitudinal study. At child age 1 and 4 years, mothers reported IPV using the Composite Abuse Scale (CAS) and completed a depression scale. At child age 10 years, mothers completed the Children's Communication Checklist (2nd edition) Short Form and 4 pragmatic subscales, and children completed a receptive vocabulary test.
