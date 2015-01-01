|
Athauda LK, Peiris-John R, Ameratunga S, McCool J, Wickremasinghe R. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2020; 81(5): 529-542.
(Copyright © 2020, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
33028463
OBJECTIVE: Alcohol is the leading cause of disability-adjusted life years among 15- to 19-year-olds globally; yet, social and structural determinants of alcohol use among adolescents in low- and middle-income countries are largely unknown. Given that a quarter of the global adolescent population lives in South Asia, this systematic review aims to identify factors influencing alcohol use among 10- to 19-year-olds living in South Asia (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka).
Language: en