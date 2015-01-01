|
Matsuda M, Chan Osilla K, Kennedy DP, Paddock SM. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2020; 81(5): 655-663.
33028479
OBJECTIVE: Social networks play an important role in the development of and recovery from problem drinking behaviors; however, few studies have measured the social networks of individuals convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) or assessed the relationship between social network characteristics and risk for DUI relapse and recidivism. The goal of this study is to describe the social network characteristics of a first-time DUI population in the 2 weeks before the DUI incident; examine demographic differences in social network characteristics by age, ethnicity, and gender; and assess the relationship between social network characteristics and risk factors for DUI.
