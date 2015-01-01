|
Schmeck K. Psychiatr. Danub. 2020; 32(Suppl 3): 343-345.
(Copyright © 2020, Facultas Universitatis Studiorum Zagrabiensis - Danube Symposion of Psychiatry)
unavailable
33030449
INTRODUCTION: Early neglect and abuse are a major societal problem, with negative consequences for the victim. There is clear evidence that early neglect and abuse are related to an increased prevalence of mental health problems. On the other hand there are children that show resilience towards negative influences in early childhood. In this paper I will describe results of empirical studies that reveal the negative consequences of adverse childhood experiences (ACE) as well as studies on resilience.
