Abstract

Sexual abuse in childhood is associated with many adverse consequences for survival during their lifetime. Numerous research studies clearly show the link between sexual abuse of children and the spectrum of unfavorable mental, social, sexual, interpersonal and behavioral as well as physical health consequences. Current research shows the strongest link between sexual abuse of children and the presence of depression, alcohol and abuse of other psychoactive substances and nutritional disorders in surviving women and anxiety-related disorders in male survivors. There is also an increased risk of re-victimization, especially for girls. Negative effects of mental health in children with sexual abuse include posttraumatic symptoms, depression, helplessness, negative evaluation, aggressive behavior and behavioral problems. Recent research links sexual assault on children with psychotic disorders, including schizophrenia and dysfunctional disorders, as well as personality disorders. Sexual abuse of children involving penetration is specifically identified as a risk factor for the development of psychotic and schizophrenic symptoms. Many studies have shown that sexual victimization in childhood is a significant risk factor for suicidal ideation and suicidal behaviors.

