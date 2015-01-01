|
Citation
|
Bjelošević E, Bjelošević S, Hadžikapetanović H. Psychiatr. Danub. 2020; 32(Suppl 3): 371-377.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Facultas Universitatis Studiorum Zagrabiensis - Danube Symposion of Psychiatry)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
33030456
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The problem of peer violence is increasingly discussed. It is noticeable that it is not sufficiently researched and there is no sufficient information about its prevalence, forms, prevention methods, repression and coping with the problem and its consequences. It seems that it gets discussed more intensively only in case of a traumatic incident whose consequences cannot be denied and if they make a large impact on the entire society. To show the prevalence and manifestation of peer violence as well as problems in the prevention and addressing consequences of peer violence.
Language: en