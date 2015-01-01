Abstract

BACKGROUND: Antenatal care utilization is fundamental in preventing adverse pregnancy and birth outcomes. This paper assessed abuse and disrespectful care on women during access to antenatal care services and its implications in Ndola and Kitwe districts of Zambia.



METHODS: The assessment used a cross-sectional study design with a sample size of 505 women of child bearing age (15-49). Eighteen (18) high volume health facilities were identified as benchmarks for catchment areas (study sites) and using cluster sampling, households within catchment areas of health facilities were sampled. Chi-square and poison regression analysis was performed to ascertain associations between abuse and disrespect and antenatal care utilization.



RESULTS: One third (33%) of the participants attended less than half of the recommended antenatal visits.



RESULTS reveal a statistical significant association between; physical abuse (p value = 0.039); not being allowed to assume position of choice during examination (p value = 0.021); not having privacy during examination (p value = 0.006) and antenatal care service utilization. The difference in the logs of expected count on the number of antenatal care visits is expected to be; 0.066 (CI: -0.115,-0.018) unit lower for women who experienced lack of privacy during examinations; 0.067 (CI: -0.131,-0.004) unit lower for women who were discriminated based on specific attributes and 0.067 (CI: -0.120,-0.014) unit lower for women who were left unattended.



CONCLUSION: Abuse and disrespect during antenatal care service impedes demand for health care and service utilization thereby barricading the element of the package of services aimed at improving maternal and newborn health.

Language: en