Abstract

Traumatic unilateral vertebral artery (VA) injury can cause focal thrombosis and may block the basilar artery which can further lead to ischemic stroke and massive cerebral infarction and subarachnoid hemorrhage and even rapid death. Here, we present an autopsy case with a traumatic extracranial VA dissection in a motor traffic accident, and the identification of cause of death underwent 2 autopsies. A 62-year-old male pedestrian collided with the right rearview mirror of a car and fell down to the ground. He complained pains in the head and neck. Head computed tomography (CT) showed a right linear temporal bone fracture and a small left temporal subdural hematoma. Neck CT and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examination showed left transverse process fracture of the sixth cervical vertebra (C6) and left extracranial VA injury. After 6 days of hospitalization, the left temporal subdural hematoma had been nearly absorbed, and the man was discharged home. On day 15 after the traffic accident, the man suffered sudden unconsciousness accompanied by frequent vomiting at home. The man was taken to hospital, and there were no obvious abnormal findings by head CT examination. However, the man soon fell into a coma state and died 2 days later. The first autopsy was performed 7 days after death and confirmed a left transverse process fracture of C6 and that the deceased died of cerebral infarction and secondary subarachnoid hemorrhage caused by blunt force in the motor traffic accident. In the civil lawsuit, the traffic accident wrecker put forward the objection whether the deceased had fatal diseases. The second autopsy (84 days after the death) findings verified the left extracranial VA injury. Histopathological examination further showed intimal dissection and thrombus formation of the left extracranial VA and secondary basal arterial thromboembolism. Massive infarction of the brainstem and cerebellum was disclosed. Therefore, the deceased died of delayed massive brainstem and cerebellum infarction because of left extracranial VA dissection in the motor traffic accident.

Language: en