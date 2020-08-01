Abstract

BACKGROUND: Elderly patients who are injured from a low-level fall comprise an increasing percentage of trauma admissions. We sought to evaluate the prevalence of antithrombotic (anticoagulant or antiplatelet) agent use, injury patterns, and outcomes in this population, focusing on intracranial hemorrhage (ICH).



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed the trauma registry at an American College of Surgeons-verified Level I trauma center for all patients aged 65 y or older admitted between 2007 and 2016 following a low-level fall. Medical records of patients on antithrombotic agents were examined in detail. Patients were divided into four groups based on the presence/absence of ICH and presence/absence of preadmission antithrombotic medication use.



RESULTS: There were 4074 elderly patients admitted after a low-level fall, of which 1153 (28.3%) had a traumatic ICH, and 1238 (30.4%) were on antithrombotic agents. Notably, 35.9% of patients on antithrombotics had an ICH, as compared to 25.0% of 2836 patients not on antithrombotics other than aspirin (P < 0.001). The overall distribution of antithrombotic agent use differed significantly between the ICH and non-ICH groups; the ICH group had more coumadin usage. The mortality rate was significantly different across groups, with the group having ICH and a history of antithrombotics having the highest mortality at 14.2% (P < 0.001). Excluding the 27.8% of patients who were transferred into our hospital demonstrated that significantly more admissions on antithrombotics had ICH (22.4%) versus ICH admissions not on antithrombotics (14.7%, P < 0.001). The mortality rate was significantly different across groups, with the group having ICH and a history of antithrombotics having the highest mortality at 12.0% (P < 0.001). On multivariable analysis, anticoagulants, antiplatelets, and aspirin were all significantly associated with ICH; but only anticoagulants were significantly associated with mortality.



CONCLUSIONS: Antithrombotic agent use was common in admitted elderly patients sustaining a low-level fall and is associated with an elevated rate of ICH. Anticoagulants were also associated with increased mortality.

