Journal Article

Citation

Chauhan M. Med. Leg. J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher Royal Society of Medicine Press)

DOI

10.1177/0025817220909071

PMID

33031008

Abstract

There is less reporting and research on uxoricide, owing to wide heterogeneity and multiple sub-types of perpetrators. We present a rare complex case following birth of a girl. A jobless husband obscured the murder of his wife combining sundry sharp, blunt and asphyxiating forces which were discovered at autopsy. Female child birth is proposed as an independent risk factor previously unreported.


Language: en

Keywords

catathymic homicide; Intimate partner abuse; murder of wife

