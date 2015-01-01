SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McBride S, Reid P, Signal L, Baker MG. N. Zeal. Med. J. 2020; 133(1523): 8-11.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, New Zealand Medical Association)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

33032298

Abstract

The Cannabis Referendum provides an opportunity for New Zealand to take another step towards the wider goal of minimising the harms of drug use in this country. Here we summarise why evidence and public health considerations support a yes vote in the Referendum.


Language: en
