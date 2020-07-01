Abstract

Violence against women is a major public health issue and women with mental illness (WMI) are at a double disadvantage. While nurses play a key role in identifying and responding to abused women, research is limited on this issue from India. This qualitative study was aimed to explore nurses' knowledge, confidence, and learning needs in the identification and responding to disclosure of abuse in women with mental illness. The focus group discussions were conducted among nurses (N = 21) working in psychiatry units at a tertiary care center. An interview guide with semi-structured questions was used to collect the data. Five dominant themes and fifteen sub-themes have emerged from qualitative analysis. The dominant themes include; Awareness of abuse among women with mental illness (AWMI), Experiences of recognizing and responding to abuse, Barriers for routine screening for abuse, Educational preparedness, and learning needs, and Prevention of abuse in women with mental illness. The identified barriers include personal related (personal discomfort, lack of knowledge, etc.), job related (Time consuming, not a nurse's job, lack of time, etc.) and organizational (lack of policies and administrative support, etc.). Most of the participants expressed that they lack confidence in the routine screening of women for abuse due to inadequate training. Therefore, it is critical to include a topic on domestic violence in the nursing curriculum and provide ongoing learning opportunities to the nurses through CNE programs, workshops, and conferences.

