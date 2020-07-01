Abstract

INTRODUCTION: A better understanding of the meanings that adolescents associate with suicide, contributes to the development of psychotherapeutic intervention programs to be implemented by nurse specialists in mental health and psychiatric nursing. Therefore, adolescents need to characterize their adopted suicidal behaviors and identify the personal characteristics that contribute to this same behavior.



METHODOLOGY: A descriptive, exploratory, and qualitative study was conducted with 33 adolescents with suicidal behavior, hospitalized in a child psychiatry unit. Data were collected through a structured interview, and data treatment used the content analysis technique.



RESULTS: Suicidal behaviors are characterized according to causality, meaning, and intent. Causality is mostly related to psychological factors (sadness, desperation, mental suffering, internal pain, emptiness, and rejection). As to the meaning, suicidal behavior is understood as an escape but also as a personal choice, sometimes regarded as rational. In what concerns intent, the intent to die is the most frequently reported. The most-reported personal characteristics which contributed to the suicidal behavior are feelings of exclusion, rejection, and humiliation, and also introversion.



CONCLUSIONS: The results point to the need to reflect on the perceptions of adolescents with suicidal behavior. The current intervention strategies should be adjusted especially through the identification of the signs associated with mental distress in adolescents and the training of gatekeepers, contributing to productive and congruent suicide prevention in this vulnerable group.

