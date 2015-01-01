Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to analyze the effects of white noise in walking on the walking time, state anxiety, and fear of falling of the elderly with mild dementia.



METHODS: Subjects were 32 elderlies with mild dementia, and they divided into experimental group and control group, respectively. In the experimental group, walking program with white noise was applied 3 times a week for 4 weeks. White noise was provided by white noise generator in walking program. In the control group, walking program only was applied. To measure the effect of white noise in walking among the subjects, the walking time, state anxiety, and fear of falling were measured. Walking time was measured by Timed Up and Go test. State anxiety related in walking was measured by Korean version of State-Trait Anxiety Inventory. Fear of falling was used by Korean Falls Efficacy Scale.



RESULTS: The results of walking time showed the increase in both groups, but the statistically significant difference was not shown. However, the results of state anxiety and fear of falling showed decrease and the statistically significant difference was shown (p < .01). In comparative analysis, the statistically significant difference in the results of gate velocity between groups was not shown. However, in the results of state anxiety and fear of falling the statistically significant difference between groups was shown (p < .01).



CONCLUSIONS: White noise in walking should be induced positively to decrease the state anxiety and fear of falling in walking among elderly with mild dementia. Thus, in their environment, to decrease of state anxiety and fear of falling occurring in walking, the application of white noise in walking situation should be considered to apply for them.

Language: en