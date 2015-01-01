Abstract

The purpose of this minireview is to outline the updates made on the association of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and brain injury. A review of the literature on this subject was conducted that included various aspects such as age of onset, severity of head trauma, and genetic influences. The results of this mini-review were that consistent associations of AD risk are seen when the severity of head trauma increases, the lag time decreases and when genetic links are present. Brain injury and AD have a complicated relationship that requires further studies to be fully understood.

