Abstract

We examined the unique associations among discrimination, suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts, and depressive symptoms in a sample of sexual and gender minority (SGM) youth as well as interpersonal mediators of these associations. Participants included 94 SGM youth (Mage = 18; SD = 2.88) recruited from SGM-specific drop-in centers. We used mediation analyses to test the mediating effects of perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness on the associations between discrimination and suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and depressive symptoms, accounting for childhood trauma and sociodemographic variables (age, gender identity, race, and sexual orientation). Within our nonclinical community sample of SGM youth, 49% reported a lifetime suicide attempt, 84% reported current suicide ideation, and 82% reported current depressive symptoms. Experiencing discrimination was associated with greater likelihood of suicide attempts and depressive symptoms, and greater perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness, over and above the effects of childhood trauma and sociodemographic variables. Discrimination was indirectly associated with greater depressive symptoms through perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness, and with greater severity of suicidal ideation through perceived burdensomeness.



FINDINGS suggest clinicians should assess for discrimination and include a focus on perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness as targets of intervention for suicide and depression.

Language: en