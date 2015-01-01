Abstract

PURPOSE: The decline of sensory systems during aging has been widely investigated and several papers have correlated the visual, hearing and vestibular systems and the consequences of their functional degeneration. Hearing loss and presbyvestibulopathy have been found to be positively correlated as is with the risk-to-fall.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: The present study was therefore designed as systematic review (due to PRISMA criteria) which should correlate hearing amplification by hearing aids and/or cochlear implants with balance outcome. However, the literature review (Cochrane, PubMed) revealed ten paper (prospective, controlled trials and acute trials) with heterogenous patient popiulations and non-uniform outcome measures (i.e., gait analysis, questionnaires, postural stabilometry) so that no quantitative, statistical analysis could be performed.



RESULTS: The qualitative analysis oft he identified studies showed that hearing amplification in the elderly improves spatio-temporal orientation (particularly with cochlear implants) and that the process of utilizing auditory information for balance control takes some time (i.e., the neuroplasticity-based, learning processes), usually some months in cochlear implantees.



DISCUSSION: Hearing and balance function degenerate independently from each other and large interindividual differences require a separate neurotological examination of each patient. However, hearing amplification is most helpful to improve postural stability, particularly in the elderly. Future research should focus on controlled, prospective clinical trials where a standardized test battery covering the audiological and neurotological profile of each elderly patient pre/post prescription of hearing aids and/or cochlear implantation should be followed up (for at least 1 year) so that also the balance improvements and the risk-to-fall can be reliably assessed (e.g., by mobile posturography and standardized questionnaires, e.g., the DHI).

Language: en