SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Taçgın E, Sağır Z. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10803548.2020.1831786

PMID

33034272

Abstract

In this study, an intelligent knowledge base (IKB) has been developed on the basis of a model developed by Fu et al (2017) for identification of accident causes, which may play a significant role in preventing accidents. This IKB has been generated by using eight sample accidents reported in literature and tested by two additional accidents. The causes of these sample accidents were identified according to a model taxonomy developed by Fu et al (2017). For the test, an oil spill and a refinery accident have been considered in two case studies. This study proved 89,47% and 73,01% success rates respectively for the identification of additional accidents causes based on the developed IKB. These results obtained from only eight sample accidents are considered to be promising as the number of sample accidents increases, the success rates are then expected to increase further.This IKB was prepared as part of a more comprehensive intelligent system to be developed.


Language: en

Keywords

Occupational accidents; Accident analysis; Accident causation models; Intelligent knowledge base

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print