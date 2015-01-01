Abstract

In this study, an intelligent knowledge base (IKB) has been developed on the basis of a model developed by Fu et al (2017) for identification of accident causes, which may play a significant role in preventing accidents. This IKB has been generated by using eight sample accidents reported in literature and tested by two additional accidents. The causes of these sample accidents were identified according to a model taxonomy developed by Fu et al (2017). For the test, an oil spill and a refinery accident have been considered in two case studies. This study proved 89,47% and 73,01% success rates respectively for the identification of additional accidents causes based on the developed IKB. These results obtained from only eight sample accidents are considered to be promising as the number of sample accidents increases, the success rates are then expected to increase further.This IKB was prepared as part of a more comprehensive intelligent system to be developed.

