Cushion ML, Johnson ME, Smith ND, Candidate SS. J. Child Adolesc. Subst. Abuse 2019; 28(4): 259-265.
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
33033427 PMCID
AIM: Prevention of illicit or nonmedical opioid use, called opioid misuse (OM) is a key public health concern that requires research on the factors that influence OM initiation among high-risk populations. Justice-involved children (JIC) have more risk factors and fewer resources. Antisocial peers have been linked to adolescent substance abuse and delinquency. However, the association between the admiration of antisocial peers and OM among JIC has not yet been studied. This study hypothesizes that admiration of antisocial peers will be associated with a higher likelihood of OM among Florida JIC.
|
Antisocial Peers; Illicit Opioid Use; Justice-Involved Children; Juvenile Justice; Peer Pressure