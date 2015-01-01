|
Citation
Haufe FL, Schmidt K, Duarte JE, Wolf P, Riener R, Xiloyannis M. J. Neuroengineering Rehabil. 2020; 17(1): e135.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
33032627
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Physical activity is a recommended part of treatment for numerous neurological and neuromuscular disorders. Yet, many individuals with limited mobility are not able to meet the recommended activity levels. Lightweight, wearable robots like the Myosuit promise to facilitate functional ambulation and thereby physical activity. However, there is limited evidence of the safety and feasibility of training with such devices.
Language: en
Keywords
Training; Rehabilitation; Spinal cord injury; Exomuscle; Exoskeleton; Exosuit; Muscle dystrophy; Robot-assisted; Stroke