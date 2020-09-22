Abstract

The Safe to Sleep campaign started in 1994, reducing the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) by 40% to 60%. However, an undesirable consequence has been a 400% to 600% increase in positional head deformities. We review the risks for positional plagiocephaly or brachycephaly, treatment modalities, and when to refer. Differential diagnoses for non-positional deformities are discussed. Risks for positional head deformities include prenatal, perinatal and postnatal factors. These include torticollis, inadequate tummy time, abnormal intrauterine positioning, premature or postmature birth, prolonged labor, complex medical conditions, prolonged hospitalizations, developmental delay, and use of supportive or convenience devices. Recommended treatment involves repositioning techniques or physical therapy with or without helmet use. Early referral to physical therapy or a head shape program insures better outcomes for full correction of the deformity. The severity of residual deformities is directly related to the age at which the child is referred. [Pediatr Ann. 2020;49(10):e440-e447.].

Language: en